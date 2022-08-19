Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $426.91

Shares of Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 426.91 ($5.16) and traded as high as GBX 486.44 ($5.88). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 470.50 ($5.69), with a volume of 275,943 shares changing hands.

Impax Environmental Markets Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 427.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 433.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 561.18.

Impax Environmental Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Impax Environmental Markets’s payout ratio is currently 3.29%.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

