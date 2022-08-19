Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 27,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 50,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

