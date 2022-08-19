Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) is Sio Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,352 shares during the period. Inogen comprises 4.8% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sio Capital Management LLC owned 2.30% of Inogen worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arboretum Ventures Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,220,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 1,774.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 221,991 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $5,624,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at $5,090,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 135,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Inogen stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,804. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $61.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $703.48 million, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.38. Inogen had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

