Insider Buying: Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) Director Acquires 584,451 Shares of Stock

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) Director Marc Elia bought 584,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $2,700,163.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,248,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,726,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Elia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Marc Elia acquired 1,000,000 shares of Adagio Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,040,000.00.

Adagio Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADGI traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 1,317,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,346. The stock has a market cap of $457.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adagio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADGI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adagio Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

