Insider Buying: Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Director Acquires $2,069,000.00 in Stock

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) Director Sanford Robertson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,024,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,202,387.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cassava Sciences Stock Up 2.9 %

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.68. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $123.37.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Think Investments LP bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $8,797,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,144,000 after buying an additional 77,830 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 54,207 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,775,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth about $1,170,000. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cassava Sciences

Several analysts have recently commented on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.