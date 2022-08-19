Insider Buying: C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Purchases £119.40 in Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £119.40 ($144.27).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 19th, Patrick McMahon purchased 5,000 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,599.81).

On Friday, July 15th, Patrick McMahon acquired 67 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £121.94 ($147.34).

On Wednesday, June 15th, Patrick McMahon acquired 62 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £122.76 ($148.33).

C&C Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CCR opened at GBX 185.30 ($2.24) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 191.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.87. The company has a market capitalization of £728.02 million and a P/E ratio of 2,316.25. C&C Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.60 ($2.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.60 ($3.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About C&C Group

CCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 288 ($3.48) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

