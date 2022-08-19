Insider Buying: Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CEO Acquires 18,954 Shares of Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) CEO Robert Piconi bought 18,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,698.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,318,342 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,478.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Energy Vault Price Performance

NYSE NRGV opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $22.10.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Energy Vault to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Vault currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000.

About Energy Vault

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.