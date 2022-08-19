Insider Buying: Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) Director Buys 305,500 Shares of Stock

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) Director James Alexander Banister acquired 305,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$109,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,753.28.

Essential Energy Services Price Performance

TSE ESN opened at C$0.36 on Friday. Essential Energy Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.13 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.64 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.