Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells 3,626 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $394,291.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy K. Bliss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $309,309.30.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $109.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.37. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $139.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AppFolio by 206.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

