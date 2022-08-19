Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) COO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $2,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,306,125.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,635. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

