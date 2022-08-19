Insider Selling: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CFO Sells 77,291 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 77,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $2,321,821.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth L. Cornick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kenneth L. Cornick sold 43,379 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,223,721.59.

On Monday, August 8th, Kenneth L. Cornick sold 201,909 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,718,062.88.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $28.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Clear Secure by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,428 shares during the last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth $259,680,000. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth $89,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,082,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,982,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

