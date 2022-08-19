Insider Selling: Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Insider Sells 33,622 Shares of Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $135,496.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:COMP traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,979,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,599. Compass, Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.84%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COMP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Compass from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

