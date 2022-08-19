Insider Selling: Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) EVP Sells 4,165 Shares of Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE STZ traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.69. 648,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,956. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.51.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

