Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) CEO Sells 14,730 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 14,730 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $361,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at $877,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CNM opened at $24.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 155.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

