Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Sells 12,852 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) Director Maureen C. Watson sold 12,852 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $482,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at $234,937.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $38.45.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,224,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,780,000 after buying an additional 136,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after acquiring an additional 200,128 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

