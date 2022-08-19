Insider Selling: EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) CEO Sells $484,796.16 in Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) CEO Catherine Zoi sold 42,083 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $484,796.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,528.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
EVgo Stock Down 2.3 %
EVGO opened at $10.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. EVgo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.86.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter worth $46,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after buying an additional 3,228,340 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter worth $32,188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EVgo by 9,319.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter worth $9,344,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
