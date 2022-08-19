Insider Selling: Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,947,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,974,158.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $110,500.00.

Leafly Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFLY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. 750,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,593. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.38. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leafly

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LFLY shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Leafly in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

