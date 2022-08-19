Insider Selling: LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Insider Sells 20,188 Shares of Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 20,188 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,354.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 504,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,885.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of LZ stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,489. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.