Insider Selling: Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) CEO Sells 12,094 Shares of Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,094 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $26,123.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,388,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pixelworks Price Performance

Shares of PXLW traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. 689,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,414. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $118.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.21.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pixelworks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 3,069.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 49,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Pixelworks to $4.50 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Pixelworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

See Also

