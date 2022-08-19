Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CEO Sells 2,181 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $69,857.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,759.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.41. 281,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,462. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,425,000 after acquiring an additional 249,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prothena by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,622,000 after acquiring an additional 99,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

