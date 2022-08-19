Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CEO Sells 2,181 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $69,857.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,759.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Prothena Price Performance
NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.41. 281,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,462. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.71 and a beta of 1.31.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,425,000 after acquiring an additional 249,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prothena by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,622,000 after acquiring an additional 99,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
