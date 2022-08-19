Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $370,673.03 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 26,159 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $370,673.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,754,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,866,026.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semrush alerts:

On Friday, August 12th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 38,947 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $549,542.17.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 101,083 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $1,397,977.89.

On Monday, August 8th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 32,820 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $446,352.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 33,930 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $436,339.80.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 35,942 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $457,901.08.

On Monday, August 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,932 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $133,370.40.

On Friday, July 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,286 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $100,426.32.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,043 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $121,821.59.

On Friday, July 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 800 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $9,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 39,451 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $483,669.26.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -123.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Semrush by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,293,000 after buying an additional 2,978,820 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semrush by 31.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after buying an additional 828,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Semrush by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after buying an additional 207,665 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Semrush by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Semrush by 27.8% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 816,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 177,865 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semrush

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.