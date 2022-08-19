Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Major Shareholder Sells $166,581.00 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $166,581.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,637,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,617,510.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $103,810.49.
Shares of TOIIW opened at $0.77 on Friday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65.
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.
