Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Major Shareholder Sells $166,581.00 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $166,581.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,637,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,617,510.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $103,810.49.

Shares of TOIIW opened at $0.77 on Friday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncology Institute stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOIIW Get Rating ) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

