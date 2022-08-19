Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,600 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$222,525.

David Allan Malinauskas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,900 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.29, for a total value of C$418,431.00.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$107.28 on Friday. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$93.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$103.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$110.01.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIH. Raymond James lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares lowered Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.44.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Articles

