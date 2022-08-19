Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells 931,768 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,588,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,410. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

