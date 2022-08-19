Instadapp Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $17.04 Million (INST)

Instadapp (INST) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Instadapp has a market capitalization of $17.04 million and $63,115.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Instadapp has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Instadapp coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00004408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Instadapp alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00782769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Instadapp

Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp.

Instadapp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Instadapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Instadapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Instadapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Instadapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.