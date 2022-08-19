Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Insteel Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

IIIN stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries

About Insteel Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 11,836.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 141,208 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 38.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 20.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

