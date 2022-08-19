Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
IIIN stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.21.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.87%.
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
