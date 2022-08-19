Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,192. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.16.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

