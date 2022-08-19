Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.7% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $347,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 274 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $5.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $551.20. 56,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,318. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $514.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.34. The company has a market cap of $515.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,144 shares of company stock worth $66,839,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.