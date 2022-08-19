Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 429 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 89.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,566,000 after buying an additional 750,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Paychex by 72.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,901,000 after buying an additional 466,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Paychex by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,352,000 after buying an additional 337,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $138.38. 54,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

