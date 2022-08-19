Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Insider Sells $200,744.04 in Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Integer Stock Performance

ITGR stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.21. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $100.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.24.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently commented on ITGR. TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 6,370.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.