Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.87 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

