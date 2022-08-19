International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) COO Sells $627,500.00 in Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) COO Joseph Aguilar sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Aguilar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Joseph Aguilar sold 93,750 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $1,933,125.00.

International Money Express Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. 361,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,341. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $963.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.61. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in International Money Express by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in International Money Express by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in International Money Express by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 77,699 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMXI. BTIG Research increased their price target on International Money Express to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

