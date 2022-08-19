International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) COO Sells $627,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXIGet Rating) COO Joseph Aguilar sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Aguilar also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 31st, Joseph Aguilar sold 93,750 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $1,933,125.00.

International Money Express Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. 361,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,341. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $963.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.61. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in International Money Express by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in International Money Express by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in International Money Express by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 77,699 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMXI. BTIG Research increased their price target on International Money Express to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About International Money Express

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.