InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 1,483 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

HD stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.59. 36,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,018. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.40 and a 200-day moving average of $308.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

