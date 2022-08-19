InterOcean Capital Group LLC Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.2% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,010,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,099,650,000 after acquiring an additional 66,107 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,102,000 after buying an additional 68,493 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,230,851,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $21.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $723.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $644.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $683.16.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.
Insider Activity
In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
