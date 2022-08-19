InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Price Performance

Shares of IPVIU stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Company Profile

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.