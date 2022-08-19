Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 1.3% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.09% of Intuit worth $127,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iyo Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 8,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Intuit by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 13,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Intuit by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 9,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $16.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $461.54. 23,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,288. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.33. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.28.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

