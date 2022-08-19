Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Advisor OS LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Advisor OS LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,352 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 5.6% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $19,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,378. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

