Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $10,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.33. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $97.90.

