Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 19th (AAPL, ABM, ADSK, AFG, AJG, AMAT, AT1, AVAH, AXS, AYRWF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 19th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $177.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $53.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $216.00 to $263.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $270.00.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $146.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $215.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $160.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $197.00 to $184.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $145.00 to $126.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $160.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $160.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $170.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $95.00 to $109.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $115.00.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €3.60 ($3.67) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $14.00 to $10.00.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$40.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 356 ($4.30) to GBX 358 ($4.33). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $42.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $72.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $43.00 to $48.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $46.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $35.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $177.00 to $240.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $180.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $200.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $245.00 to $269.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $230.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $222.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $72.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $63.00 to $81.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $86.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $85.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $80.00 to $90.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $56.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $3.00 to $3.25. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($91.84) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.25 to C$3.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $223.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $189.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $205.00 to $240.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $54.00.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$10.00.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$7.50.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €75.00 ($76.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $106.00 to $117.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $266.00 to $289.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $266.00 to $280.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $310.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $322.00 to $313.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $310.00 to $308.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.25 to C$3.75.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $52.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $112.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €23.00 ($23.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €33.30 ($33.98) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €79.00 ($80.61) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 530 ($6.40). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. from $220.00 to $248.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $220.00 to $248.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $249.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €65.50 ($66.84) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €13.90 ($14.18) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $3.76 to $2.06. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €67.00 ($68.37) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 680 ($8.22) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 175 ($2.11). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target raised by Atlantic Securities from $120.00 to $125.00. Atlantic Securities currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $6.00 to $5.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. from $6.00 to $5.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $155.00 to $185.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €66.00 ($67.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $36.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $122.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €92.90 ($94.80) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $7.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $7.00 to $4.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $47.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.75 to C$28.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $313.00 to $348.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price boosted by Atlantic Securities from $280.00 to $290.00. Atlantic Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from SEK 30 to SEK 50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $70.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $265.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$115.00 to C$100.00.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $15.00.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $25.00 to $10.00.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $150.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.26 to $20.93. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $30.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $92.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $99.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $105.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $80.00 to $85.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €104.00 ($106.12) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$12.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $95.00.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.75 to C$8.50.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €20.00 ($20.41) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €63.10 ($64.39) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $65.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.25.

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.50 to C$11.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $40.00 to $46.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. from $40.00 to $46.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $175.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) had its price target increased by Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $10.00.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $108.00 to $124.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$68.00 to C$67.00.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $242.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

