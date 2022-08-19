Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 19th (AAPL, ABM, ADSK, AFG, AJG, AMAT, AT1, AVAH, AXS, AYRWF)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 19th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $177.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $53.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $216.00 to $263.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $270.00.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $146.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $215.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $160.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $197.00 to $184.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $145.00 to $126.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $160.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $160.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $170.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $95.00 to $109.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $115.00.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €3.60 ($3.67) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $14.00 to $10.00.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$40.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 356 ($4.30) to GBX 358 ($4.33). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $42.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $72.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $43.00 to $48.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $46.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $35.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $177.00 to $240.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $180.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $200.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $245.00 to $269.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $230.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $222.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $72.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $63.00 to $81.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $86.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $85.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $80.00 to $90.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $56.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $3.00 to $3.25. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($91.84) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.25 to C$3.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $223.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $189.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $205.00 to $240.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $54.00.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$10.00.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$7.50.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €75.00 ($76.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $106.00 to $117.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $266.00 to $289.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $266.00 to $280.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $310.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $322.00 to $313.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $310.00 to $308.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.25 to C$3.75.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $52.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $112.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €23.00 ($23.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €33.30 ($33.98) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €79.00 ($80.61) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 530 ($6.40). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. from $220.00 to $248.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $220.00 to $248.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $249.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €65.50 ($66.84) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €13.90 ($14.18) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $3.76 to $2.06. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €67.00 ($68.37) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 680 ($8.22) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 175 ($2.11). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target raised by Atlantic Securities from $120.00 to $125.00. Atlantic Securities currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $6.00 to $5.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. from $6.00 to $5.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $155.00 to $185.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €66.00 ($67.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $36.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $122.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €92.90 ($94.80) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $7.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $7.00 to $4.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $47.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.75 to C$28.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $313.00 to $348.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price boosted by Atlantic Securities from $280.00 to $290.00. Atlantic Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from SEK 30 to SEK 50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $70.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $265.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$115.00 to C$100.00.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $15.00.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $25.00 to $10.00.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $150.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.26 to $20.93. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $30.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $92.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $99.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $105.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $80.00 to $85.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €104.00 ($106.12) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$12.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $95.00.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.75 to C$8.50.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €20.00 ($20.41) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €63.10 ($64.39) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $65.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.25.

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.50 to C$11.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $40.00 to $46.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. from $40.00 to $46.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $175.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) had its price target increased by Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $10.00.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $108.00 to $124.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$68.00 to C$67.00.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $242.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

