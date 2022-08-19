Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Linamar (LNR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Linamar (TSE: LNR) recently:

8/11/2022 – Linamar had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$71.00 to C$80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Linamar had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Linamar had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$65.00.

8/11/2022 – Linamar had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$85.00.

7/8/2022 – Linamar had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$80.00.

Linamar Stock Down 0.1 %

Linamar stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$66.09. 127,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. Linamar Co. has a 12 month low of C$45.46 and a 12 month high of C$81.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.83. The company has a market cap of C$4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$52.93 per share, with a total value of C$1,897,151.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,691,453.70. In related news, insider Kiwi-Newton Construction Ltd. acquired 34,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$57.62 per share, with a total value of C$2,002,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,307,095. Also, insider Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$52.93 per share, with a total value of C$1,897,151.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,532 shares in the company, valued at C$5,691,453.70. Insiders have acquired a total of 178,126 shares of company stock worth $9,901,983 in the last three months.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

