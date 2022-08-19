ioneer (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Trading Down 3.1%

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.48 and last traded at 0.49. 222,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 198,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ioneer in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ioneer Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.41.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. It owns 100% interest in the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018. ioneer Ltd was incorporated in 2001 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

