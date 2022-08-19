iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) Shares Up 0.1%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.16. 1,506,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 26,118,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 471.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter.

