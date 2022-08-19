iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Citigroup

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup to $61.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IRBT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of iRobot to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.67.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Stock Down 0.2 %

iRobot stock opened at $59.52 on Monday. iRobot has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $98.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19.

Insider Transactions at iRobot

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $255.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,784,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 16.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 124.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.