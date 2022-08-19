iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $114.31 and last traded at $114.72. 13,515,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 20,663,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.93.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.88.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.