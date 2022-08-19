iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $114.31 and last traded at $114.72. 13,515,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 20,663,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.93.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.88.
