iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEMG opened at $49.70 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $65.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.