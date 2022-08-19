iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.64. 3,636,150 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 1,618,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.