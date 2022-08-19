iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 31,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 197,800 shares.The stock last traded at $40.17 and had previously closed at $40.74.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,560,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,126 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 998,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,205,000 after acquiring an additional 170,791 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 123,862 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,380,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,595,000.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

