iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Shares Down 1.5%

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $86.78 and last traded at $86.80. 5,425,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 7,338,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.14.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.03.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.