iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.06. The company had a trading volume of 34,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,328. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average of $61.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

