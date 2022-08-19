iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ) Trading Down 1.2%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ – Get Rating)’s share price were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.80 and last traded at $58.21. Approximately 872,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,975,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.34.

