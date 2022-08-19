iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ) Trading Down 1.2%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ – Get Rating)’s share price were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.80 and last traded at $58.21. Approximately 872,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,975,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.92.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.34.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.